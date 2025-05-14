Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $109,988,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. The trade was a 99.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of INTU opened at $656.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.26. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.