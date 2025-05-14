Palo Duro Investment Partners LP Reduces Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Palo Duro Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 339,669 shares during the period. Antero Resources makes up about 24.0% of Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP owned about 0.75% of Antero Resources worth $82,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Antero Resources by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $42.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

