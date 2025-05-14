Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 13th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or provide software, hardware and services aimed at protecting digital systems, networks and data from cyber threats. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to a high-growth segment driven by rising demand for robust security solutions in an increasingly connected world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,754,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,817,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.22. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded up $9.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.55. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.43, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE:DELL traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.90. 3,026,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.79.

