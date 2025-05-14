VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 6.2% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $75,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12,475.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $245.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.69. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

