Maven Securities LTD Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Maven Securities LTD lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Carrier Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CARR stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

