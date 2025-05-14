59,002 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by Panoramic Capital LLC

Panoramic Capital LLC purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,000. CRH makes up 2.9% of Panoramic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.26.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

