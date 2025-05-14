Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

Broadcom Stock Up 4.9%

AVGO opened at $232.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.61 and its 200 day moving average is $198.26. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

