77,114 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

