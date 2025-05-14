Top Social Media Stocks To Follow Now – May 13th

Shopify, Vertiv, HubSpot, Mondelez International, and Expedia Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around online networking platforms and digital content services (for example, Facebook parent Meta Platforms or Twitter owner X Corp.). Investors in these stocks typically evaluate metrics such as active user growth, engagement rates, advertising revenue and monetization strategies to gauge potential returns and market impact. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,365,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average of $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,146,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HubSpot stock traded up $9.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $671.85. The stock had a trading volume of 557,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,615. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7,465.83, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $584.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.95.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.90. 5,648,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded up $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.92.

