CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $312.0 million-$318.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.2 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.730-3.850 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.89.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $361.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.45. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -185.28 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

