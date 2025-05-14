Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 142,068 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 190,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 52,851 shares during the last quarter.

Core Scientific Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 6.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,443,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,635.25. This trade represents a 40.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jordan Levy bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,164.87. This trade represents a 25.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CORZ shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

