Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Boosted by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

