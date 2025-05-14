Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $43,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $563.95 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.67 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.58. The company has a market cap of $202.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total transaction of $106,584.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,424.28. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,093. This trade represents a 87.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,636 shares of company stock valued at $16,829,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.