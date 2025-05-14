Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,134 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $515.59 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.