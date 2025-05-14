Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $459.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.44.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

