Madison Avenue Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Madison Avenue Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,673,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,346 shares during the period. Indivior makes up 4.8% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings in Indivior were worth $45,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDV. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,883,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790,518 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in shares of Indivior by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,406,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 538,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 332,180 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in Indivior by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 119,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Indivior by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,147,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 589,158 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of INDV opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Indivior PLC has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 241.73% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

INDV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

