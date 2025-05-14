MPM Bioimpact LLC Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 559,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 141,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 71,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $202.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.