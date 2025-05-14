NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 163.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of QQQ opened at $515.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.56.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

