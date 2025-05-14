Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 307,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. William Blair cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $144.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 962.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.78. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

