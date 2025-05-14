Panoramic Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Panoramic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Panoramic Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Grail at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Grail Price Performance

GRAL opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. Grail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grail ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The company had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRAL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grail news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $237,976.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,862,541.02. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of Grail stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $56,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,170 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,304. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,948 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,130. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

