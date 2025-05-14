Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,138 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. The trade was a 99.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.8%

Intuit Announces Dividend

INTU stock opened at $656.80 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price target (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.53.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

