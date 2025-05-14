Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $46,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,026.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,094,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,852,000 after purchasing an additional 997,412 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of COWZ opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

