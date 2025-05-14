iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $33,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.01.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

