Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,277 shares during the period. CVRx makes up approximately 1.6% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 3.80% of CVRx worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 10,520.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 622,370 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in CVRx by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 82,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Trading Up 14.5%

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. CVRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $141.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 116.91%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVRX shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of CVRx in a research report on Friday, May 9th. William Blair upgraded CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CVRx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About CVRx

(Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

