uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of uniQure worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,360,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,245,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. uniQure has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $720.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.25. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Get Our Latest Report on uniQure

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $33,009.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,501.76. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,717 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $76,036.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,599.40. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.