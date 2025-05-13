UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock Holdings Lowered by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,529,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 1.01% of UiPath worth $70,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in UiPath by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,739.29. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:PATH opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.