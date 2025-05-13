iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

