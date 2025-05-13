T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,802,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,721,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,947,000 after purchasing an additional 968,444 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $240.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.72 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

