Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 544,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $62,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,185,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,723,000 after acquiring an additional 650,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 544,109 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,997,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 854,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,678,000 after acquiring an additional 358,271 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

