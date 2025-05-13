Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 35,034 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,034 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.97% of PROS worth $20,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,997 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in PROS by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,748,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PROS by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 140,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PROS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 80,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.06. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

