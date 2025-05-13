Investment Management Corp of Ontario Trims Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in CDW were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CDW by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in CDW by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $188.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.93. CDW Co. has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.38.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

