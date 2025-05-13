Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $17.34 Million Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 110.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 674,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 354,457 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $17,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,002 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Amkor Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,778,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,767,000 after purchasing an additional 350,809 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,081,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,853,000 after purchasing an additional 556,761 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,709,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,594,000 after purchasing an additional 530,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

