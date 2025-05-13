Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Translational Development Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Translational Development Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translational Development Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Translational Development Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translational Development Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,373,000.

Get Translational Development Acquisition alerts:

Translational Development Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TDACU opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Translational Development Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18.

Translational Development Acquisition Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Translational Development Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translational Development Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.