4,740 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,769,000. Finally, Grange Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,964,290 shares of company stock valued at $250,504,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

