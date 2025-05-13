J. Goldman & Co LP Sells 40 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

J. Goldman & Co LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 422,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,428,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 569.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.67.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,504.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,089.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,984.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,550.00 and a one year high of $2,520.00. The company has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

