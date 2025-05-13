Investment Management Corp of Ontario Decreases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

