Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target at $120.21

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $721,401.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,243.20. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Twilio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 2,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after buying an additional 193,971 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $3,382,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

