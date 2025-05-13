Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE) Position Boosted by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned 3.15% of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 3.1%

RSPE opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 companies that exhibit environmental, social, and governance (ESG) characteristics. RSPE was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

