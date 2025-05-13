MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $184,733,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after buying an additional 3,211,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 4.6%

USB opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

