Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $61,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 896,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,142,000 after buying an additional 505,382 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 21,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 3,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $170,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,817.60. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,783.16. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,842 shares of company stock worth $1,153,961 over the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 108.19%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

