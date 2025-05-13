Moore Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 76,978 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,764,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 30,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE EQT opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 136.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Scotiabank lowered shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

