The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $24,324,191.46. This represents a 29.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,407 shares of company stock valued at $32,990,056. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coca-Cola Price Performance
NYSE:KO opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $299.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
