Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.5% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Napa Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

