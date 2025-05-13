SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Raised by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Napa Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after buying an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after buying an additional 2,250,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,022,000 after buying an additional 1,635,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,086,000 after buying an additional 1,410,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.22. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

