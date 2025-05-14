Lithium Stocks To Research – May 11th

Exxon Mobil, SolarEdge Technologies, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining or manufacturing of lithium and lithium-based products. Because lithium is a critical component in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and energy-storage systems, these stocks offer investors exposure to the growing clean-energy and electrification markets. Performance in lithium stocks typically tracks global lithium prices and the pace of electric-vehicle adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. 10,988,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,586,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,331,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,531. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,486. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $137.50.

