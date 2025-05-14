Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 17,767 Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNI. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

PNI opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $7.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

