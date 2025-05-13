Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Purchases Shares of 56,371 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

