Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Invests $3.57 Million in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. Solventum comprises about 0.0% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

SOLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE SOLV opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

