Napa Wealth Management Takes $617,000 Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 107,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

