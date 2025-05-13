Napa Wealth Management Sells 3,193 Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Napa Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 102,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $59.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

